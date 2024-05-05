Watch CBS News
South Florida Jewish and Muslim leaders discuss pro-Palestinian protests rocking U.S. colleges

By Lauren Pastrana

Pro-Palestinian protests reach boiling point on college campuses across U.S. | Facing South Florida
MIAMI — It has been a chaotic week on college and university campuses from coast to coast. Pro-Palestinian protests reached a boiling point, prompting police intervention and leading to dozens of arrests.

CBS News Miami's Lauren Pastrana does a deep dive with perspective from leaders of local Jewish and Muslim groups for their take and perspective on the protests, the fallout and the fear and threats they are creating.

Guests: Jacob Solomon, CEO & Pres., Greater Miami Jewish Federation

             Samir Kakli, Pres., South Florida Muslim Federation

