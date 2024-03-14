South Florida is warm & dry before front arrives early next week

MIAMI - Warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend as highs push into the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Current record highs are 88 degrees Sunday and 90 Monday, within reach as South Florida warms up ahead of a front forecast to move through the area late Monday.

Near record heat NEXT Weather

Mainly dry conditions are expected prior to the front's arrival Monday. Typically, with a light ocean breeze a brief shower can't be ruled out but much of the area should remain dry with plenty of sunshine. A little more moisture works into the area ahead of this front so showers will increase by Sunday and Monday.

Once the front clears temperatures and humidity drop back down to the lower 80s. It will feel pleasant in the morning before we warm up quickly by the afternoon.

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19th. Here in South Florida, we can expect lows in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 80s. A warm and mainly dry start to the season with a refreshing drop in humidity.