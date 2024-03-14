Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida is warm & dry before front arrives early next week

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Thursday 3/14/2024 7AM
Miami Weather for Thursday 3/14/2024 7AM 00:34

MIAMI - Warmer temperatures are expected for the weekend as highs push into the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Current record highs are 88 degrees Sunday and 90 Monday, within reach as South Florida warms up ahead of a front forecast to move through the area late Monday.

5-day-highs-graph.png
Near record heat NEXT Weather

Mainly dry conditions are expected prior to the front's arrival Monday. Typically, with a light ocean breeze a brief shower can't be ruled out but much of the area should remain dry with plenty of sunshine. A little more moisture works into the area ahead of this front so showers will increase by Sunday and Monday.

Once the front clears temperatures and humidity drop back down to the lower 80s. It will feel pleasant in the morning before we warm up quickly by the afternoon.

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19th. Here in South Florida, we can expect lows in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 80s. A warm and mainly dry start to the season with a refreshing drop in humidity.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 8:45 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.