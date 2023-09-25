Watch CBS News
South Florida is in for a soggy end to September

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather forecast for Monday 9/25/2023 7AM
Miami Weather forecast for Monday 9/25/2023 7AM 00:31

MIAMI - The final week of September will be soggy.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the rain chance stays high as deep tropical moisture increases across South Florida.

next-wx-headlines.png
This week NEXT Weather

Monday got off to a dry, comfortable start with temperatures in the low 70s. In the afternoon, highs climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

Some storms will develop. The threat of severe weather stays north of us, there is a marginal risk of severe storms around Lake Okeechobee. A few of those storms could turn strong with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
Wet week NEXT Weather

We remain unsettled the rest of the week with the potential for scattered storms every day.

With the full moon on Friday, higher-than-normal coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. This weekend highs remain near 90 degrees with spotty storms possible.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:53 AM

