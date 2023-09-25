South Florida is in for a soggy end to September

MIAMI - The final week of September will be soggy.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the rain chance stays high as deep tropical moisture increases across South Florida.

This week NEXT Weather

Monday got off to a dry, comfortable start with temperatures in the low 70s. In the afternoon, highs climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

Some storms will develop. The threat of severe weather stays north of us, there is a marginal risk of severe storms around Lake Okeechobee. A few of those storms could turn strong with heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds.

Wet week NEXT Weather

We remain unsettled the rest of the week with the potential for scattered storms every day.

With the full moon on Friday, higher-than-normal coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. This weekend highs remain near 90 degrees with spotty storms possible.