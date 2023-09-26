Watch CBS News
South Florida in for another round of afternoon storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather forecast for Tuesday 9/26/2023 7AM
Miami Weather forecast for Tuesday 9/26/2023 7AM 00:30

MIAMI - We're in for another round of storms on Tuesday.

Afternoon showers and storms NEXT Weather

Scattered to numerous storms will be possible due to plenty of tropical moisture around. There is a level 1 threat of excessive rainfall with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

In addition, the King tides have returned due to the upcoming full moon taking place on Friday. Higher than normal coastal saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Tuesday's highs climb near 90 degrees.

We remain wet and unsettled the rest of the week due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. The rain chance stays high with the potential for scattered storms through late week. Spotty storms are likely this weekend.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 10:28 AM

