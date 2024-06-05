Watch CBS News
South Florida in for a warmer Wednesday, a few storms possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 6/5/2024 5AM
South Florida Weather for Wednesday 6/5/2024 5AM 02:26

MIAMI - A warmer Wednesday ahead with a few storms possible.

South Florida woke to temperatures in the low 80s. Highs climb to 90 degrees in the afternoon with the potential for spotty storms mainly inland.

Summer-like afternoons NEXT Weather

The rest of this week into the weekend will be hotter and humid with higher rain chances.

Highs soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon every day as we remain unsettled with a southwesterly flow steering storms towards the East Coast. Record heat will be possible this weekend.

The rain chance stays high through early next week.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 7:20 AM EDT

