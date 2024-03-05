South Florida Haitian diaspora rally for end of violence in homeland

NORTH MIAMI - Haitian flags flew in North Miami Tuesday afternoon, as leaders and community members gathered to call for an end to the horrific violence plaguing their home country.

"This is the worst it's ever been," said Gepsie Metelus, Executive Director, Haitian Neighborhood Center "Sant La."

Over the last several days, gangs in Haiti have released thousands of inmates from prisons, seized the international airport, and continue to exchange gunfire with police and soldiers — who are outnumbered.

Local Haitian leaders In south Florida say they've continuously asked the Biden administration for help.

"I'm running out of arguments and justification to continue to give a helping hand to this administration that continues to show deaf ears to the plight of our people," said Ronald Surin, President of the Haitian American Democratic Club of Broward County.

Haiti hasn't had an election since 2016, and the current prime minister Ariel Henry has been facing criticism from Haitians who are calling for his removal from office.

"What we're seeing today is the results of the U.S. support of the incompetent and unelected, corrupt de facto minister who's been known to be in cahoots with the gangs," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

At Tuesday's press conference, local Haitian leaders asked for the Biden administration to stop the flow of weapons into Haiti from Florida, and to support a transitional government that puts the power back into the hands of the people.

"The Haitian people want a peaceful, prosperous and stable Haiti," said Metelus.

More than 15,000 people are displaced in Haiti as the violence rages on.