Political groups across South Florida encouraging voter turnout during last weekend of early voting

MIAMI — With the clock ticking on early voting in the Sunshine State, both political parties were busy encouraging voter turnout in South Florida this weekend.

A caravan went from the Calder Casino in Miami Gardens to the North Dade Regional Library as part of the "Souls to the Polls" movement by the organization Faith in Florida.

"We are just here to encourage folks to get out and vote," said organizer Denise Brown. "We are nonpartisan so we won't tell you who to vote for."

There were 13 different Souls to the Polls events held throughout the state on Saturday, including a gathering in Little Haiti.

The Haitians for Harris group used a bus to give people a ride to a polling site, regardless of what team they were on.

"We've already brought in like 32 people that probably wouldn't have voted if we didn't bring them," said organizer Linda Joseph.

In Hialeah, Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio held a rally where they urged people to vote.

"Your future depends on your vote, so everybody's gotta get out there and vote," Scott said. "We've done well so far but it's not over."

Voter Allison LaFave just moved down to South Florida from Pennsylvania a few months ago. She didn't want to skip this election, so she took the time to learn about the issues and utilized early voting.

"Luckily I haven't had to wait in line a lot," LaFave said. "In past elections back in Pennsylvania. But I wanted to be on the safe side since I have some time constraints."

Souls to the Polls will have events on Sunday and Tuesday. Early voting ends Sunday at 7 p.m. for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.