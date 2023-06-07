South Florida groups' book giveaway aims to raise awareness about proposed bans

MIAMI -- Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday evening in Coral Gables to celebrate literature and call attention to the effort to restrict access to some books that are in danger of being placed off limits at a Miami-Dade public school.

Coral Gables Congregational Church hosted the free event with seven partner organizations and celebrated three pieces of literature by giving away copies of each book.

The group originally expected hundreds but saw the crowd swell to a standing-room only event.

Parents, poets, teachers and teens listened to presenters who read selections from "Love to Langston," "The ABC's of Black History" and "The Hill We Climb."

Participants at an event in Coral Gables Tuesday night about book bans. CBS News Miami

All of the books have been challenged and could potentially face limits on their availability at the Bob Graham Education Center, a K-8 campus.

"I don't think you should be able to put a limit on what our kids can and cannot read," said Alejandra Frias, a bartender who saw signs promoting the event during a walk and decided to attend.

Several speakers criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his support of laws he and other lawmakers said protect children in classrooms form material that is pornographic, violent and inappropriate for some grade levels.

However, the process allowing parent complaint forms and district review panels to restrict access to books aggravates people like Stephanie Balderes.

The recent Miami Coral Park High School graduate is originally from Mexico and learned to speak English by reading a book banned in another state.

"It was 'They Both Died at the End,'" she said. "I read it my sophomore year after going through a huge reading slump and it just, it brings tears to my eyes cause it was such a personal book to me. It related over a homosexual relationship. Finding out it was being tried in Texas and other courts to get rid of it, I don't understand why. I was just angry."

Part of the push back at the event involved "Freedom" bags.

Event organizers gave out brown bags with copies of three challenged books. Many planned to give copies to children as long as the parents of those children agree.

"Let's oppose book bans and uphold intellectual freedom," said Karla Hernandez-Matz, president of the United Teachers of Dade. said.