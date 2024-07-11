South Florida gets a brief break from stifling heat

MIAMI - This Thursday will not be quite as hot as the last few days due to more clouds and rain around.

The National Weather Service did not issue a Heat Advisory for today because our temperatures will not meet the criteria required. Instead of the 90s. highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Feels like temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will reach the low to mid 90s instead of the triple-digits.

CBS News Miami's Lissette Gonzalez says SOuth Florida will get a break from the heat with intermittent showers. CBS News Miami

A few showers have already moved in across parts of South Florida this morning. Throughout the day, scattered showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

The National Weather Service says a few storms could turn strong. The chance of rain is higher today as Saharan dust will begin to thin out and more moisture will move in.

Friday will be a little hotter as the rain chance decreases a bit and we see more sunshine. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. Spotty storms will be possible.

As high pressure builds in this weekend and an east breeze will develops, we will see some showers in the morning and then storms will push inland during the afternoons.

Highs will stay seasonable in the low 90s on Saturday, Sunday and through early next week.