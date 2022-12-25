South Florida families celebrate Noche Buena despite cold weather

MIAMI -- For many Hispanic families, Noche Buena is the biggest celebration of the year.

The Perdomo-Orzoco family hosted dozens of family members in their Hialeah home while observing the annual night-before-Christmas celebration.

"Its perfect translation is 'good night', so it's a good night that you have with your family — Noche Buena," said Jessica Orozco.

"It's a tradition, a Hispanic tradition," said Manuel Perdomo."The night before Christmas we all celebrate, we eat together, we celebrate together and sometimes we open presents the night before."

There was no shortage of food at the celebration as guests enjoyed a table full of Cuban delicacies.

"We do congri, which is like a rice-and-beans mix," said Perdomo. "We do pork; sometimes we do it in a Caja China, which is like an open roast."

The people invited to the celebration this year made the Noche Buena extra special for this family.

"We do have a couple members of the family that this is their first year here celebrating with us," said Perdomo.

Many of those family members visit from Cuba and spend their first Christmas in the United States.

"It's really great, great to be here with the whole family," said Alecea Enrequez, who is visiting from Cuba. "We enjoy this time (when we're) all together."

"We are happy, we enjoy ourselves with the whole family and this is very good for us," said Albertu Quesada, who is also visiting.