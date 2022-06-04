South Florida experienced flooding, heavy rain from tropical system

System begins to move away from South Florida

MIAMI — The storm that moved slowly through South Florida on Friday and Saturday brought heavy rain, flooding and enough wind to knock down a few trees in our area.

At least one tree had fallen over a house in Pompano Beach displacing its residents.

The system was slowly moving away from South Florida on Saturday afternoon as the forecast predicted a hot and sunny Sunday.

Officials across South Florida had warned drivers about road conditions, but many vehicles had to be towed after stalling trying to navigate flooded streets.

From Brickell to West Kendall and from Homestead to Palm Beach, flooding was heavy in some spots.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It's better to wait. Turn around, don't drown," the City of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roadways as waters were slowly receding.

The system is expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida's eastern coast by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from our coast and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend.

This coming week will likely be a good one for roofers since heavy rains will often reveal roof leaks.

Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

