South Florida Democrats hold event ahead of Trump rally on Tuesday

DORAL – Donald Trump is expected to host a campaign rally Tuesday in Doral and speculation as to who his vice president pick might be continues to swirl.

Ahead of the visit, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party held a volunteer kickoff event Monday night to mobilize the party. Their mission is to get Democrats out to re-elect President Joe Biden in what they say is a most crucial election.

"I think it's important for us to gather and unite around one cause. We need to elect Democrats up and down the ballot," said Sen. Shevrin Jones.

Things were quiet outside of former President Donald Trump's golf club. A few supporters gathered ahead of his arrival, some with hopes of a major announcement.

"I'm kind of hoping he's going to announce his vice president," said Colleen Jamieson.

Last week, Trump stated he hadn't made a final decision on who his running mate will be. But he confirmed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are on the shortlist.

State of the economy

"It's been really bad especially the economy. I've definitely seen it just buying groceries," said Trump supporter Jamieson. "It's like four times as much as it used to be. We just really need Trump back."

"Everything is at stake," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We have enjoyed an incredible four years under the Biden administration with real investments in people coming out of the pandemic; real investments in infrastructure that are so critical to our future; real compassion for what people are going through. And people need to recognize that elections have consequences."

So, Democrats gathered to energize the party with a "do more, worry less" mantra, emphasizing what's at risk — like abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and education.

Doral police are warning of traffic delays on Tuesday in the city along NW 87th Avenue between 58th and 36th streets, and on NW 41st Street between NW 87th and 97th avenues. Police say there are no plans for road closures.

Mayor Levine Cava said she is not planning to go to Doral on Tuesday, but the mayor does say the Miami-Dade County Police Department is ready to help in any way that might be necessary.