South Florida dad says daughter, 8, bullied, groped at school

MIAMI - A South Florida dad is demanding action after he says a boy started bullying his daughter at school two weeks ago and then started groping her.

"My daughter is being bullied, it has now progressed to being groped," said the father of the child, as he claims a classmate is harassing his eight-year-old daughter.

However, what he says happened on Monday is what set him off.

"Now, she's had over 12 inches of her hair cut off by the same student," he said.

His daughter and the alleged abuser are first graders at Lincoln Marti School, a private school in Homestead.

"It started two and half weeks ago, on a Wednesday, when he started bullying her, pushing her around, calling her names, and then it progressed to him seeking her and pushing her against the walls and touching her.

"Yes, touching her breast, attempting to touch other parts of her body, pulling her hair," said this irate dad, who demands action from the school located in the 288 block of Southwest and 152nd Avenue.

The father says he met with the kid's mother and the school's administration. Yet, he claims the school did "absolutely nothing."

"We talked to the principal, and she agreed to have the child suspended, but they're passing the buck off to everyone."

CBS News Miami went to Lincoln Marti to ask for a response to this father's allegations.

They responded with a statement saying:

"Lincoln-Marti is prohibited from commenting on disciplinary matters involving its students. That said, and to be clear, we take allegations of harassment and bullying quite seriously. The school will conduct an investigation, listen to all of the parties involved, and take appropriate action. That is what we have done for over half a century, since 1968, and we will continue to do so."

This Thursday, the father filed a police report, he says he fears the worse.

He now wants the school to take action, "as far as that child, I know it sounds harsh, but he's got to be expelled, he has to learn accountability for his actions."