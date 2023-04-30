South Florida could see severe weather, storms on Sunday

MIAMI -- A front moving through South Florida could bring severe weather to the area Sunday, including heavy rain, gusty winds and the risk for a tornado.

The chance for rain is high on Sunday, April 30. NEXT Weather

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Miami-Dade County that extends until 2 p.m.

The highest chance for rain begins in the morning and stretches through the early afternoon, when there is an 80 percent chance for precipitation.

The severe weather risk is the result of a cold front marching south through the Florida peninsula.

The same system brought torrential downpours and gusty winds to Central Florida on Saturday.

Most of South Florida is under the threat of severe weather for Sunday. NEXT Weather

There were reports of hail in parts of Brevard County and in the north Palm Beach area, there was a report of a tornado although it was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

After the front moves through, the chance for rain on Monday drops and cooler, drier air will remain.