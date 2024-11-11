South Florida salutes those who have served in the armed forces on Veterans Day

FORT LAUDERDALE - Cities and towns across South Florida saluted those serving in the U.S. military and those who have served with special ceremonies and parades on Veterans Day.

Sindy Indacochea, who served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 22 years, and her family attended a Veterans Day ceremony in Davie at Veterans Park on SW 39 Street which honored military veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"There's so many who didn't come back. I'm one of those who came back to my family so I'm thankful for that. I was emotional when they played taps," she said.

Several veterans of the Vietnam War recalled their less than hospitable welcome when they returned stateside. They said that's why ceremonies like the one in Davie are so important.

"Coming back to a very negative time was difficult to assess. It's appreciated now. When a Vietnam veteran sees another one he says 'Welcome back'. That's our own little way to show appreciation to each other," said U.S. Navy vet Steve Amarant.

Vietnam vet Jeffrey Novak said Veterans Day is unifying.

"Vets of today implement the courage and the faith that Americans have to come together and go ahead and support each other and honor the veterans," he said.

The vets said a good thing about the day is that it serves as a reminder to say thank you, not just on Veterans Day but every day.