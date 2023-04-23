South Florida celebrates Earth Day with tree giveaways, habitat restoration

MIAMI -- We hear it often: "Coastal cities will be underwater," or "Climate change is the cause of wild weather across the country." On Saturday, across South Florida, people fought those stigmas and celebrated Earth Day!

Events held across the region included everything from planting trees to removing invasive species and even releasing animals back into their natural habitat.

In Miami Gardens, the city gave away trees to its residents. Hundreds of cars circled the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex to pick up trees of their choosing.

In Opa Locka, the city hosted its inaugural Earth Day Block Party. The city also launched a Beautification and Maintenance Department that will house 14 people dedicated to the upkeep of the city.

At Kendall Indian Hammocks Park in Miami-Dade, some people picked up plants while others spent time removing invasive species.

Down in the Keys, 21 floats of recycled art and mobile sculptures rolled through historic downtown Papio and over at the beach, Larry and Moe headed back home.

The two rehabbed green sea turtles underwent treatment for a year and were released back into the macrocosm we call planet Earth on Saturday.