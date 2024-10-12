Watch CBS News
South Florida can expect periods of rain this weekend, localized flooding possible

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Spotty showers will remain in the forecast on Saturday as an easterly wind continues. There is a level 1 out of 4 risk for flash flooding across eastern Broward County, along with eastern and southern Miami-Dade County. Expect additional rounds of scattered rain and storms tomorrow as well, coupled with on-and-off dry time. 

Rain chances will be a little lower on Monday, then decrease even more for the rest of the work week as a Fall front moves through the state of Florida. While there is still some uncertainty regarding how far south the front will move, there is a good chance it will at least clear the Florida Peninsula Tuesday into Wednesday. 

Behind it, expect a noticeable drop in humidity by mid-week, with cooler days and cooler nights. In fact, by Thursday morning, some inland areas of South Florida may dip into the 60s! Furthermore, rain chances will lower just in time for the beginning of the dry season on October 16.

KC Sherman

