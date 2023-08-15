Local businesses hope Beyoncé concert will provide boon to economy

MIAMI - Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour heads to Hard Rock Stadium Friday night and at least one local business is expecting an economic boost.

Sunday's Eatery in Miami Gardens is a soul food restaurant serving up grandma's home-cooked meals every day of the week.

General Manager, Treneice Bradley, says they're already getting ready for Beyoncé's visit.

"We've done extra shopping. We have extra staff prepared for the weekend," she said.

Forbes expects sales for the Renaissance Tour will top $2 billion.

Other large-scale events also slated to come to South Florida, like Taylor Swift's Era tour could top one billion dollars in sales according to Forbes.

For perspective, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jazz in the Gardens was expected to bring in 12 million dollars in sales to Miami-Dade County in one weekend alone.

Miami-Dade police has their special events unit tackling the logistics of Beyoncé's concert. They'll have uniform and plain clothes officers working the event.