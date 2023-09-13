South Florida athlete uses meditation to rehab mind, body

MIAMI - Jeff Coby, a local professional athlete uses mindfulness to rehab his mind and body when life's challenges try to knock him down. September 12 commemorated Mindfulness Day, a day created to expose the benefits of mindful thinking.

Coby's love of the game has taken him from New York, to overseas, and back again. It was shortly after his college career at Columbia University, when he went to play overseas, that he would face the first of many challenges. After a stellar preseason, his coach chose to play another player.

"I had two options, sink or swim, self-destruct or dig deeper," Coby said. So, he dug deep and began researching ways to be successful.

"I found this article from the Harvard Business Review and basically it talked about successful CEOs and leaders and how mindfulness and mediation play a big part in their success," he said.

Coby was unsure if mindfulness could actually help him, but soon he began to see the benefits.

"Although my external world was in shambles, I was feeling a lot more at peace with myself," Coby admitted.

In 2018, Coby signed a preseason deal with the Knicks! "I was so happy!" he shared.

He was the last man cut that year but the following year he was headed back for redemption. Unfortunately, a car accident left him with multiple injuries.

"We were driving [and] a car just came out of nowhere and t-boned the vehicle and that left me dazed, confused, and stunned for two years."

Out of the darkness, Coby chose to see the light and he's hoping others can too.

"In basketball, there's so many factors and elements that you always have to be cognizant about. So, I really believe that [being grounded] can really enhance your game and take you to the next level because it literally did it for me," he said.

Coby's goal now is to spread awareness about the benefits of meditation and he still has dreams to find that joy on the court once again.