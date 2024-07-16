South Florida afternoon storms push inland thanks to easterly breeze, not as hot

MIAMI - Spotty showers and a few storms moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning. It was a warm, muggy start with low to mid 80s.

Highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. The National Weather Service did not issue a heat advisory because heat indices will not be as high as the last few days and we will not meet the criteria for the advisory.

The leading edge of some mid-level drier air is pushing into the region from the western Atlantic. This mid-level dry air is from a Saharan dust layer pushing into the region from the east, according to the National Weather Service. This, combined with an east-to-southeasterly wind flow, will help to reduce shower and thunderstorm chances over the area as the day progresses.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The chance of rain will decrease as we head into Wednesday and Thursday due to some Saharan dust and drier air that will filter in. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday but most of the activity will occur over the interior and along the Gulf coast.

Late week the chance of rain rises due to more moisture moving in. Scattered storms will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but the weekend will not be a washout. Highs will remain slightly above normal in the low 90s all the week and through the weekend.

