South Dade High band teacher accused of having sexual relationship with a student

South Dade Senior High band teacher accused of being in sexual relationship with student

MIAMI - A tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a South Dade Senior High School teacher who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to police, last November 47-year-old Scott Davis, who teaches at the school and is also the band director, visited one of his students who had been hospitalized due to "mental crisis over a break up."

The student reportedly confided in Davis and let him be there for him emotionally.

In September 2023, Davis and the student "began a romantic and physical relationship," according to police.

The physical incidents reportedly happened in the band room at the school and twice in Davis' car.

After police received the tip, they questioned Davis at the school and he reportedly gave a full confession.

He's been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, offenses against a student by an authority figure, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

In response to the arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, the individual's employment with the District was terminated and he was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.