Sources: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio mentioned as possible Trump running mate

By Olivia Rinaldi, Fin Gómez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Sources confirmed Wednesday that Florida Senator Marco Rubio is being talked about as a potential running mate for Donald Trump, as he seeks to win back the White House.

The former president has locked up the Republican nomination.

Choosing Rubio could be seen as an indication of how the Trump campaign wants to appeal to the Hispanic vote.
However, a source stressed that the list for Trump's vice-presidential pick remains long and that a decision may not be made for some time.   

First published on March 20, 2024 / 11:04 PM EDT

