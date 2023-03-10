Source: Miami Marlins, former Houston Astros first basemen Yuli Gurriel agree to deal

MIAMI - Thursday, the Miami Marlins and free agent and former Houston Astros first basemen Yuli Gurriel agreed to a deal, according to a source.

Details and terms of the deal are not yet known and it's likely the deal is pending a physical.

Gurriel, 38, spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros.

In his tenure with them, Gurriel won two World Series titles (2017 & 2022), a Gold Glove, and an American League batting title in the process.

The acquisition will be an upside for the Marlins, in hopes to elevate the batters on the squad.