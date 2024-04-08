Yankees top Marlins 9-2

Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe each hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Jesús Luzardo, and the New York Yankees romped over the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Monday night.

New York improved to 9-2 and matched the best 11-game start in team history.

A day after winning in St. Louis, the Marlins dropped to 1-10 for the first time since they lost 11 in a row after an opening victory in 1998 — when a selloff followed the team's first World Series title.

Nestor Cortes (1-1), pitching against his hometown team for the first time, allowed two hits, struck out six and walked none over eight innings. Cortes had his longest outing since May 2022 and the longest by a Yankees starter this year. After his 2023 season was cut short by a shoulder injury, Cortes won for the first time since May 30.

Josh Maciejewski, a 28-year-old left-hander, got three groundouts on four pitches in his major league debut as Miami was shut out for the first time this year.

Volpe put the Yankees ahead when he drove a flat slider over the fence in left-center, and Soto doubled the lead when he sent a first-pitch changeup high over the right-field wall for his first Yankee Stadium home run in pinstripes.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI single in the fifth off Luzardo (0-3), who allowed seven runs, eight hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. Luzardo has a 7.20 ERA this season and an 18.36 ERA in three career appearances against the Yankees.

First pitch was pushed back four hours last week to 6:05 p.m. to avoid the solar eclipse. At 3:30 p.m., several Yankees players stood on the field to watch an eerie light illuminate the diamond.

"The advice is we can't be on the field for BP and that's, from 2:10 to 4:40," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier. "I don't know if that's advice or a mandate."

"Eclipse" from Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" was played a few minutes before the national anthem.

WORTH NOTING

Boone said Major League Baseball told him Toronto's Bowden Francis should have been charged with a quick pitch to Gleyber Torres in the first inning Sunday by umpire Ángel Hernández, who instead called strike three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out of the starting lineup a day after banging into the center-field fence in an unsuccessful attempt to deny Nolan Gorman a home run.

UP NEXT

LHP Carlos Rodón (0-0, 2.79 ERA) starts Tuesday night for the Yankees and A.J. Puk (0-2, 9.00 ERA) for the Marlins.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB