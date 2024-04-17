John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons Sean and James release first song together

Here Comes the Sun: Paul McCartney and more Here Comes the Sun: Paul McCartney and unfinished business 21:26

There is a new Lennon and McCartney song – but it's not from the famous Beatles legends.

The new single, titled "Primrose Hill," was recently released by James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, who are both musicians themselves.

"'Primrose Hill' is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon," McCartney wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

McCartney is the son of Paul McCartney with his first wife, Linda, and Ono Lennon is the son of John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono.

James McCartney (L) and Sir Paul McCartney Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age/Green Carpet Collection)

According to the younger McCartney, the inspiration for the new single came from a vision he had as a child in Scotland "on what was a lovely summers day."

"Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye," he wrote in a separate post. "'Primrose Hill' is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person."

The acoustic song, named after a park in North London, recalls a time spent with a loved one at the popular park.

Mary McCartney, who is a professional photographer and James McCartney's sister, captured a short music video of her brother.

Paul McCartney flagged the release of his son's new song on social media.

"My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' – check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song," he wrote on Facebook.

