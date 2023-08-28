Some South Florida residents fear flooding from Idalia's rains

EDGEWOOD - "They say the 1,000 year storm and let me tell you, it was hard,"

Andrew Chiotis has lived in the Edgewood neighborhood for more than 30 years and he said the flooding he and his neighbors experienced back in April was like nothing he's ever seen.

"I was sleeping in my van, I wake up the next morning, and I see it's like you know, not an ocean but a lake," said Chiotis.

He said his home and van, which he used to run his business delivering American flags, were inundated with water.

On top of that, the flooding almost cost him a limb.

"My little leg swelled up like this. I went to the hospital, and I was like 'Oh my God, oh my God, I got a staph infection'. It was from the water," said Chiotis.

Now, Florida is bracing for a hurricane.

"The storms, of course as we know, these things can wobble. So, Floridians along our Gulf Coast should be vigilant. Even if you're currently outside the cone and indeed you could see impacts if you are in a place that's outside the cone," said Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference Sunday.

While northern Florida is expected to take the brunt of the storm, folks in Edgewood fear possibly rainy and windy conditions could add insult to injury.

"We all think wow, we better watch this thing. I'm never scared of stuff, but, it's something to watch. What if?" said Chiotis.

DeSantis says the state has mobilized 1,100 national guardsmen ahead of the storm's landfall and is urging all Floridians to prepare accordingly.