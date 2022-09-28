Some in Miami-Dade experience minor damage, power outage

MIAMI - Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4 shows what happened as strong winds from Hurricane Ian suddenly struck a neighborhood in Fountainbleau near Westchester.

Neighbors said debris hits a transformer and it explodes, knocking out power at southwest 81st avenue and 4th street.

Witnesses say it happened six minutes after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It was like...very loud noise...I was scared sitting in my room, seeing it from my sister's room, taking the video...See things flying and the power goes off," said Nataly Jadon.

"We heard a bad boom. Noise felt like a huge thunderstorm," said Marta Lopez-Gray.

"We lost the fence and we lost the trees. It was pretty devastating."

Dozens of homeowners lost power.

Some said they thought a tornado had struck their neighborhood, but apparently that was not the case.