Some favor metal detectors at Miami-Dade high schools, others don't

MIAMI - The nation's third-largest school district is looking into the possibility of installing metal detectors in Miami-Dade high schools.

"People will feel more safe coming to school if you know that there's no suspicious items in people's bags. I'd feel safer.

Gabriel Hughes-Harris is a high school junior. He likes the idea of metal detectors, so does his mom.

"As a parent does it kind of bother you that this is even a discussion to have a your kid's high school to possible have a metal detector?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "Oh, of course. The way the world is going right now, there's too much violence," said parent Alexandra Hughes.

But not everyone is on board with the idea. Dominika Nefi, 18, says schools are schools, not prisons.

"I don't like the idea of putting metal detectors in school. It makes us feel like we're in a jail," Nefi said.

We looked at the numbers. In the 20-21/22 school year, 113 weapons were found on Miami-Dade school campuses, that includes guns and knives. The following school year. That number dropped to 89.

Senior Melanie Cabral said metal detectors could also find other items that should not be at school.

"I've seen a lot of people take vapes and a lot of bad things at school. I've even seen people taking guns to school. I think it would be a good safety measure," Cabral said.

Already Miami-Dade's neighbor to the north is installing metal detectors in high schools. Broward is putting in two this summer, followed by another 8 in the upcoming school year.