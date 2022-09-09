So, what's in it for you? Miami-Dade County Commission holds first budget hearing

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade County Commission held its first budget hearing on Thursday evening.

By their second hearing, to be held on September 20th, they will have mapped out a plan to allocate more than $10 billion in the county budget.

The plan includes a millage rate reduction, meaning property tax savings and on the dais to vote on the budget was Commissioner Joe Martinez, in attendance a week following his arrest.

CBS4 asked Martinez if he had any reservations about attending the budget hearing.

"Not at all," said Martinez. "I'm here to do a job. And I'm going to do my job."

District 11 Commissioner Martinez faces felony charges connected to alleged corruption and Governor Ron DeSantis hinted on Wednesday he would soon suspend and replace Martinez.

A Martinez supporter loudly backed the commissioner amid the charges.

"Leave him alone," shouted a supporter as Martinez entered the meeting room. "He's a great man."

Martinez quickly made his rounds around the dais, greeting fellow commissioners. Chairman Pepe Diaz did not believe his presence was a distraction.

"He is a commissioner until the governor decides or whatever happens," said Diaz. "He has to serve the people he represents."

Commissioners work together to review Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed budget of over $10 billion. More than 100 citizens speak to share concerns and needs.

"Our streets are going to look like what LA and San Francisco look like today and what we looked like 27 years ago," said Ron Book, Chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust. "Our shelters are full."

He asked the commission for financial help to address homelessness in the county.

Part of the Mayor's budget looks to offer assistance. The proposed budget invests over $500 million in housing programs. The HOMES Plan invests more than $85 million to create more affordable new units, providing relief to struggling homeowners and renters and additional initiatives.

"Important to get us through this really difficult time," said Cava. "Hopefully, the market will stabilize. The renovation dollars come with a 30-year affordability requirement. The monies going to private landlords come with a three-year affordability requirement."

Current homeowners should expect relief with the proposed millage rate reduction of one percent for the next fiscal year. I asked why only one percent.

"It has been many years since we've received any reduction in our taxes in Miami-Dade County," said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins. "I believe having a measured approach is the best. What I don't want is our taxes cut steep and have our taxes raised next year or the year after."

A county report from July states marginal overall relief: "$14 per year less than if the flat millage rate is approved."

The mission remains to find sustainable housing solutions.

"More people are coming to Miami, more demand there is, more cost will go up," added Chairman Diaz. "We must study this well and ensure we have long-term relief, not short-term."

Even with the one percent reduction, your typical homeowner would likely see a higher tax bill in the fall because assessed home values are going up.

A proposed ordinance shows former commissioners could receive up to $25,000 yearly representing the county as an ambassador for county-related events.