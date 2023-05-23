Watch CBS News
Smoky fire at Miami Gardens public storage facility

MIAMI - Firefighters battled a smoky fire at a public storage facility in Miami Gardens early Tuesday morning.

Chopper4 over the scene at 3505 NW 167th Street spotted thick smoke coming from more than half a dozen units. Flames were shooting through the roofs of several of the units.

The storage units are near the Palmetto Expressway. Police blocked the NW 37th Avenue exit from the highway as firefighters try to contain the flames. 

May 23, 2023

