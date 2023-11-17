Watch CBS News
Smoking in Florida's state parks targeted

TALLAHASSEE - Democratic state Rep. Marie Woodson of Hollywood wants to snuff out smoking at state parks.

Woodson on Thursday filed a proposal that would prohibit smoking or vaping within state parks. Violators would face $100 fines for first offenses.

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The state park system mostly follows the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act, which bars smoking inside buildings. Last year, lawmakers passed a measure that allows cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own. The rule exempted unfiltered cigars.

