Smoke reported inside jetliner at MIA

Air France plane lands after smoke reported in cabin

MIAMI - A passenger inside an Air France jetliner reported smelling smoke in the cabin after the plane landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to check the aircraft and gave the all-clear soon after.

No injuries were reported, as passengers were being let off the plane.

Chopper 4 images from the scene showed rescue units surrounding the aircraft.

No other details were made available.