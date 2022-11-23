Watch CBS News
Smoke reported inside jetliner at MIA

Air France plane lands after smoke reported in cabin
Air France plane lands after smoke reported in cabin 00:24

MIAMI - A passenger inside an Air France jetliner reported smelling smoke in the cabin after the plane landed at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to check the aircraft and gave the all-clear soon after.

No injuries were reported, as passengers were being let off the plane. 

Chopper 4 images from the scene showed rescue units surrounding the aircraft. 

No other details were made available. 

