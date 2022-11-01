Smoke from Lauderdale Lakes apartment fire displaces neighbors, bunny rescued

MIAMI - A pet bunny named 'Pree' was safely rescued and reunited with his owners Tuesday afternoon after a mid-morning fire destroyed a first-floor apartment in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue received the call of an apartment fire at about 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of NW 29th Street, Apartment 102.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor apartment bedroom.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in under 20 minutes, authorities said.

The affected apartment had been empty for some time, firefighters learned.

The blaze was contained to unit 103, but at least three adjacent apartments received smoke damage and have been declared temporarily unlivable.

"While we are saddened that several families were bunt out of their apartments today, we are grateful that neither civilians nor firefighters were injured and we were able to reunite one of the families with their family pet bunny rabbit," officials said.

About 30 firefighters in total responded to the scene and no injuries were reported.

The blaze will be investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.