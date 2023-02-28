Small plane makes emergency landing on US 27

MIAMI - A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on US 27 in Miramar.

The aircraft landed on the southbound lanes of US-27, just south of Pembroke Road.

The pilot was unharmed and told authorities he was forced to land after experiencing engine trouble.

No other injuries were reported.

Southbound traffic was temporarily affected until the roadway can be cleared.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.