Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Southwest Miami-Dade field

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Emergency Dispatch confirmed to CBS News Miami that the aircraft made the emergency landing in the area of Southwest 244th Street and 217th Avenue.

Two people were reportedly on the plane but were already outside by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, dispatch noted. No further details were given as of 6:25 p.m.

