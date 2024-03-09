Watch CBS News
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Southwest Miami-Dade field

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Emergency Dispatch confirmed to CBS News Miami that the aircraft made the emergency landing in the area of Southwest 244th Street and 217th Avenue.

Two people were reportedly on the plane but were already outside by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, dispatch noted. No further details were given as of 6:25 p.m.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 6:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

