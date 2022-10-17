2 killed when small plane crashes into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES -- At least two people were killed when a small, single-engine plane crashed Monday into a Miramar home, prompting an evacuation of at least half a dozen homes because of a fuel spill.

Video from Chopper 4 showed what appeared to be crews trying to extricate someone from the small plane, that went down around 11:45 a.m. in the yard of a house located in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, about a half-lime from North Perry Airport.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a written statement that two people were on board the craft when it went down. Officials did not immediately say if the two fatalities were on the ground or inside the aircraft.

Officials also did not say where the plane originated from.

A small plane crashed into a home Monday afternoon in Miramar CBS Miami

It was not immediately clear if any other injuries were reported from the incident, which also caused six homes to lose power after the aircraft apparently snapped power lines in the area.

Officials did not immediately say how many people were in the plane when it went down.

Live video from the scene showed the plane apparently perched upside down on the roof of a home in the neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Miramar police said several people called 911 to report the downed plane.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were called to the scene, and firefighters were working to remove fuel that was leaking from the aircraft.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into what caused the crash.