Small plane made emergency landing on Rickenbacker Causeway
MIAMI - The pilot of a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the Rickenbacker Causeway late Saturday.
It happened around 5 p.m. near the Rickenbacker Marina. The plane's wing clipped a Miami-Dade transit bus on its way down, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. No one on the bus was injured.
The four people onboard the plane were also not injured.
Miami police posted a picture on Twitter of the plane on the sidewalk and partially on the road.
The causeway was reopened just before 7:30 p.m.
The landing will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
