Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane made emergency landing on Rickenbacker Causeway

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The pilot of a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the Rickenbacker Causeway late Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the Rickenbacker Marina. The plane's wing clipped a Miami-Dade transit bus on its way down, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. No one on the bus was injured.

The four people onboard the plane were also not injured.   

Miami police posted a picture on Twitter of the plane on the sidewalk and partially on the road. 

The causeway was reopened just before 7:30 p.m.

The landing will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.