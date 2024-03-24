2 people injured after small helicopter crashes in Plantation Key

TAVERNIER — Two people were injured after a small helicopter crashed in the Florida Keys on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed to CBS News Miami.

According to the FAA, an MTO Sport helicopter carrying two people crashed on a private airstrip near Tavernier on Plantation Key around 2:10 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami that both passengers suffered minor injuries, adding that the aircraft crashed on takeoff from the Tavernareo Park Airport — a small private airport in the area.

The FAA told CBS News Miami that they and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The NTSB added that it has not determined the cause of the crash at this time since it's too early in the investigation.

MCSO also told CBS News Miami that the Florida Highway Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.