Small plane crash lands near North Perry Airport
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating after a small banner plane crash landed Thursday afternoon outside North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.
Live video from the scene showed a mostly intact aircraft down on the ground and surrounded by several first responders.
It was not not clear if any injuries were reported from the crash.
Crews had a stretcher and they appeared to be talking to someone inside the small aircraft.
It was the second crash of a banner plane in recent days.
A 28-year-old man was killed when a banner plane crashed May 17 on a road to a Hollywood strip shopping center.
That plane was operated by Aerial Banner and piloted by Mitchell Knaus, 28, who was killed during the incident.
