Small plane crash lands near North Perry Airport

By CBS Miami Team

Banner Plane crashed in Pembroke Pines, pilots condition unknown
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating after a small banner plane crash landed Thursday afternoon outside North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Live video from the scene showed a mostly intact aircraft down on the ground and surrounded by several first responders.

Chopper 4 was live over the scene after a small banner plane crashed Thursday afternoon. CBS News Miami

It was not not clear if any injuries were reported from the crash.

Crews had a stretcher and they appeared to be talking to someone inside the small aircraft.

It was the second crash of a banner plane in recent days.

A 28-year-old man was killed when a banner plane crashed May 17 on a road to a Hollywood strip shopping center. 

That plane was operated by Aerial Banner and piloted by Mitchell Knaus, 28, who was killed during the incident.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 12:22 PM

