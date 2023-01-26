Watch CBS News
Local News

Small asteroid to come close to Earth as it whizzes by

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

Small asteroid to pass close to Earth
Small asteroid to pass close to Earth 00:34

MIAMI - An asteroid is about to make a really close encounter with Earth, potentially one of the closest yet.

There is nothing to worry about though, there is no risk of the asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, hitting our planet. But even if it did, this small asteroid would turn into a fireball and largely disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger debris potentially falling as small meteorites.

Estimated to be about the size of a box truck, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America on Thursday, about 22 hundred miles above the Earth's surface.

The asteroid was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov out of his observatory in Crimea last Saturday. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 10:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.