SLS Hotel in Miami Beach evacuated after reported bomb threat: police

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI BEACH — A popular Miami Beach hotel has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat on Sunday night.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers are on the scene at the SLS Hotel to investigate.

As a precautionary measure, the hotel was evacuated as police began to render the establishment safe.

The scene is currently active and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:00 PM EST

