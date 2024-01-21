SLS Hotel in Miami Beach evacuated after reported bomb threat: police
MIAMI BEACH — A popular Miami Beach hotel has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat on Sunday night.
According to Miami Beach Police, officers are on the scene at the SLS Hotel to investigate.
As a precautionary measure, the hotel was evacuated as police began to render the establishment safe.
The scene is currently active and the investigation is ongoing.
CBS News Miami has a crew heading over to gather more information. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.
