SLS Hotel in Miami Beach evacuated after reported bomb threat: police

MIAMI BEACH — A popular Miami Beach hotel has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat on Sunday night.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers are on the scene at the SLS Hotel to investigate.

As a precautionary measure, the hotel was evacuated as police began to render the establishment safe.

The scene is currently active and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading over to gather more information. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.