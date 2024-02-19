Single-vehicle crash in Plantation under investigation

MIAMI - The Plantation Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Monday night.

The accident involved a newer-model Chevrolet Corvette and happened in the 9400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

CBS News Miami cameras captured the silver-colored vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway with the driver's side airbag deployed, the passenger door fully open and parts of the car strewn all over the street.

No word if anyone had to be transported to a hospital or required medical treatment as a result of the crash.

Authorities said eastbound lanes will be shut down from around the 9500 block to Pine Island Road until further notice.

Police continue to investigate.

The public is being urged to avoid the area.