Single mother of two achieves homeownership through hard work, a little help

HOMESTEAD - After a lot of hard work and determination, a widowed mother of two is celebrating as a first-time homeowner.

She faced a lot of struggles along the way but she says it was all worth it.

"It's inexplainable what today means to me. The process of homeownership is one that I had many years ago when I got married," said Markevya Johnson, a Miami-Dade corrections officer and a mother of two. "I lost my husband back in 2019, December of 2019, and right after that I didn't think the dream of homeownership would be possible."

It took work, determination, a lot of saving, and a little bit of fate for this all to come together.

"The house was actually under construction and under contract already," said developer Farrel Owens of Pyramid Construction.

But that didn't stop Johnson.

"At that moment, I said this is going to be my house. He was like yeah we're under contract with somebody else. Yes, but this was going to be my house," she said.

The original contract fell through and this home in Homestead is where Johnson will see her children grow up.

"Look at my smile. She has raised two beautiful kids. She's a widow she has gone through tribulations, up and down, and she's been able to hold her head up to the entire process," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee.

This was all made possible with the support of McGhee, Building Better Communities of South Florida Inc., Pyramid Construction LLC, Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development, and the City of Homestead CRA.

"This is what America is really about. Giving opportunities to those who deserve them. Those who work hard," said McGhee.

A place Johnson and her children can truly call their own.

"Amazing. Amazing. I drove down this street so many times," she said.

McGhee said there is more help out there and he hopes to bring more homes like this one to those who need them.

For help, you can reach out to Commissioner McGhee at (305) 375-4832.

You can also reach out to Kametra Driver with the Homestead CRA: