Students new to the US head to Rally to the Tally for new Floridians

MIAMI - There were lots of hugs outside Silver Trail Middle School in Pembroke Pines Tuesday morning as parents bid farewell to their children before they headed out to Tallahassee.

It is set to be an exciting week for all these students and for the 200 Broward County Public School middle schoolers who are English language learners who will be taking part in the annual rally to the tally for new Floridians.

"They will be able to learn about the three branches of government and because they are new immigrant students, they will be able to learn how the government system works and be able to work on policies and proposals that they want to propose to the government." Rosario De los Rios BCPS.

They will also be touring three universities, UF, FSU and UCF. Nicolas Rodriguez is taking his second trip to tally so what he is looking forward to the most this time around?

"To learn more about the government had to make new friends," said student Nicolas Rodriguez.

It will be a four-day adventure for all these students who will come back with a greater knowledge of how their new country is run.

"He's looking forward to learn more about his rights what it means to be living here and learn about this country," said mom Carolina Haeto.

The Rally to the Tally for new Floridians has been taking place for 10 years.

High schoolers take the same trip but in the fall. They do have a packed schedule during the next 4 days they will visit the state Capitol, the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Florida Supreme Court as well as meet with legislators and judges and participate in a mock election.