Nationwide curfew declared in Sierra Leone after attack on army barracks in capital city

A nationwide curfew has been declared in Sierra Leone after gunmen attacked the country's main and largest military barracks in Freetown, the capital city, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region.

The detention centers, including the Pademba Road Prisons — holding more than 2,000 inmates — were attacked just as security forces fought to restore calm during sustained shootouts at the Wilberforce military barracks, according to Information Minister Chernor Bah.

"In the early hours of Sunday November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed," wrote Chernor Bah, Sierra Leone's Minister of Information and Civic Education, in a news release issued later on Sunday and shared on social media.

"The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control," Bah said. "To enable security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country."

The official added: "We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors. Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation."

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio announced the curfew earlier on Sunday.

The unidentified gunmen attacked the military armory within the Wilberforce barracks in the capital, Freetown, early morning, Bio said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they were driven back by security forces and "calm has been restored."

"As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors," he wrote.

An Associated Press journalist in the capital said that gunshots were still heard in the city hours after the government assured residents of calm, although it wasn't clear who was behind the exchange of fire, nor if any arrests were made.

"The security forces are making progress in the operation to defeat and apprehend those responsible for today's attacks," Bah said. "The government remains in control and on top of the situation."

No details were immediately given about the gunmen or the reason for the attack, which comes months after Bio was reelected for a second term in a disputed vote in which the main opposition party accused the electoral commission of rigging the results.

Videos posted online showed soldiers patrolling Freetown's empty streets and captured the loud blasts of gunshots at dawn. The AP couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

West Africa's regional economic bloc ECOWAS — of which Sierra Leone is a member — described the incident as a plot "to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order" in the country. The bloc has in recent months tried to reverse the surge in coups in West and Central Africa, which has recorded eight military takeovers since 2020, the latest in Niger and Gabon this year.

"ECOWAS reiterates its zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government," the bloc said in a statement.

It was the country's fifth presidential election since the end of a brutal 11-year civil war — more than two decades ago — which left tens of thousands dead and destroyed the country's economy.

Bio continues to face criticism because of debilitating economic conditions. Nearly 60% of Sierra Leone's population of more than seven million are facing poverty, with youth unemployment being one of the highest in West Africa.