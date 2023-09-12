Miami Gardens siblings come home from school to find mom, boyfriend dead inside

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Miami Gardens

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at around 2 p.m. in a home in the 4500 block of NW 185th Street.

Miami Gardens police said units responded to the home regarding a man and woman who had been shot and who were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said two juvenile siblings arrived home and discovered their mother and her boyfriend inside the home with a firearm located near the adult male.

Police have not identified the victims.

Part of the neighborhood was cordoned off while police continued to investigate.