Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens siblings come home from school to find mom, boyfriend dead inside

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Miami Gardens
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Miami Gardens 02:22

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Miami Gardens. 

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at around 2 p.m. in a home in the 4500 block of NW 185th Street.

Miami Gardens police said units responded to the home regarding a man and woman who had been shot and who were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said two juvenile siblings arrived home and discovered their mother and her boyfriend inside the home with a firearm located near the adult male.

Police have not identified the victims. 

Part of the neighborhood was cordoned off while police continued to investigate. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.