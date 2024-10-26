Shuckers, iconic Miami bayside business, closes after 35 years of business

Shuckers closes down after 35 years but owners plan on relocating

MIAMI — Shuckers, the iconic bayside business, is closing after 35 years of business on the Miami waterfront.

After Oct. 27, the landmark will close its doors.

Locals and employees alike are mourning the closure after almost four decades.

"It's an absolute travesty," said local Daniel Labaton. "I've been coming here my entire life."

Since 1989, the restaurant has been shucking oysters, serving food and slinging drinks.

Soon, a luxury restaurant and hotel complex will be in its place. Natives have fought for a different outcome, even creating a petition to try and save the spot. Despite their efforts, the North Bay Village location will close, but the memories are lasting.

"We come out here to the Haulover sandbar, come out drinking with our friends and you pull up here on your boat get a great meal," said Michael Karp.

Kevin Amiott, the area director of food and beverage for Jesta Hotels, told CBS News Miami they are scouting for new locations to keep Shuckers a local staple. The hope is to stay close to the original location.