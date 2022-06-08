'Shrinkflation' has manufacturers shrinking package sizes

MIAMI – If you have been grocery shopping and noticed your normal items are smaller, it is true, "shrinkflation" is happening.

Bloomberg is reporting companies are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

In the United States, a small box of Kleenex, for example, now has five fewer tissues than a month ago.

Chobani Yogurt Flips are nearly an ounce less, going from 5.3 ounces to now 4.5 ounces.

Folgers Coffee has decreased its size, going from 51 ounces to now 43.5 ounces. But the coffee company still says it can make 400 cups of joe.

Domino's Pizza shrunk their 10-piece chicken wings to eight pieces and sells for the same price.

Gatorade bottles are 20 ounces instead of 32 ounces.