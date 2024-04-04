Showers through mid-day, then drier and cooler

MIAMI - A wet start to Thursday across parts of South Florida with showers and some storms due to a cold front moving through.

Mild morning temperatures were mostly in the low 70s. The afternoon will be drier with clouds around. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees instead of the upper 80s. Thursday night lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday afternoon highs climb to the low 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is looking beautiful with cool morning lows in the low 60s. Highs remain near normal in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm through early next week with low rain chances.