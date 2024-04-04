Watch CBS News
Showers through mid-day, then drier and cooler

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Thursday 4/4/2023 7AM
MIAMI - A wet start to Thursday across parts of South Florida with showers and some storms due to a cold front moving through.

Mild morning temperatures were mostly in the low 70s. The afternoon will be drier with clouds around. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees instead of the upper 80s. Thursday night lows will fall to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Friday afternoon highs climb to the low 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is looking beautiful with cool morning lows in the low 60s. Highs remain near normal in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm through early next week with low rain chances.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 8:21 AM EDT

