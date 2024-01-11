Showers sweep South Florida throughout the day, Friday looking a bit better

MIAMI - A wet start across parts of South Florida on Thursday where temperatures hovered in the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Hang on to your umbrella. Scattered showers will be around throughout the day due to a frontal boundary lifting north and bringing plenty of moisture. Highs will remain mild in the mid to upper 70s.

Spotty showers NEXT Weather

Some rain will be possible early Friday morning and then we'll enjoy mostly dry weather for the rest of the day. It will be warmer and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

As we head into the weekend our next cold front will raise the rain chance again. Saturday we stay warm with highs around 80 degrees with showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. As the front lingers on Sunday, we remain unsettled with the potential for passing showers. It will be cooler Sunday with low 60s in the mornings and mid-70s in the afternoon.

It will be warmer on Martin Luther King Jr day on Monday with highs in the low 80s and lower rain chances.